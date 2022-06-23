Valneva announces resumption of trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris

French English

Saint-Herblain (France), June 23, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, announces the resumption of trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, starting at 4:30pm CEST today.

At the request of the Company, trading of Valneva’s ordinary shares was suspended on June 23, 2022 from 9:00 AM CEST to allow for the publication of a press release by the European Medicines Agency regarding the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion on marketing authorization in Europe for Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

