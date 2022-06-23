Vislink Will Showcase NFT-Ready Video Clipping Tool and Broadcast-Quality AI-Automated Streaming Systems at NACDA 2022

Vislink Solutions Provide New Opportunities for Fan Engagement,

Interaction and Monetization of Collegiate Sports Content

Mt. Olive, NJ, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality live video and associated data in the media & entertainment markets, will feature its solutions for automated, AI-driven remote production for live sports at the 2022 NACDA (National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics) Convention at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. NV. The event, the largest gathering of collegiate administrators in the country, will take place June 26-29. Vislink’s onsite team will be in booth #825.

Vislink’s innovative solutions designed for the collegiate sports market include an NFT-Ready Video Clipping Tool, IQ Sports Producer (IQSP) and vPilot.

The NFT-Ready Video Clipping Tool allows sports organizations to instantly create, edit and publish clips from their live video content for publishing to social media and other platforms. Clips can be integrated with elements including pre-rolls, post-rolls and overlays, enabling the development and distribution of custom-branded short-form content that is available for licensing by teams and other content owners. The video clipping tool will be made available initially at no additional charge with the purchase of a Live Streaming Encoder product from Vislink.

One of the most exciting potential use cases for the Video Clipping Tool is the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are digital assets that represent real-world objects such as art, music, collectibles and increasingly, videos. According to a report by Deloitte Global, the most common and lucrative application of NFTs in the sports industry will likely be the sale of limited-edition video clips of sporting moments. They forecast that NFTs for sports media will generate more than US$2 billion in transactions in 2022. The Video Clipping Tool makes it easy to capture, package and convert video clips into NFTs that organizations can use as a revenue source while increasing engagement with their fans.

“The suite of solutions we offer to collegiate institutions can help deepen their relationships with their fan base and monetize their video content,” said Carleton M. Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Our NFT-ready Video Clipping Tool opens up potentially significant revenue stream opportunities for institutions by leveraging the exploding market for sports video NFTs. Our AI-powered sports production systems deliver rich, immersive productions with unrivalled broadcast quality that audiences demand, and new and profitable sources of programming for institutions of any size.”

IQ Sports Producer (IQSP) is a live sports streaming solution that uses sophisticated AI and action tracking technology to create automated productions without an onsite camera team. Unlike more rudimentary systems, IQSP was engineered to provide professional-grade, broadcast-quality streams and incorporate premium features like high frame rates, agile multicamera views, adjustable lenses and full panoramic capability, while supporting distribution to social media, OTT and other platforms. It can also be deployed as an analytics and coaching tool.

vPilot is an AI-driven studio content production system that creates professional, multicamera productions easily and affordably without the need for a camera operator or director team. Productions can include easy-to-add features like graphics, dynamic ticker tape, overlays and video insertions. vPilot allows engagement-building elements such as statistics, expert commentary and match analysis to be added to the program segments.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

