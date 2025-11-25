Vislink Promotes Raj Kotecha to Senior Vice President of Sales & Support

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today announced the promotion of Raj Kotecha to Senior Vice President of Sales and Support.

Raj will step up from his previous role as VP Strategic Accounts, where he played a pivotal role in expanding Vislink’s footprint across global broadcast and public safety markets. Over his tenure, he has worked closely with many of the world’s leading broadcasters to deliver advanced, reliable, and innovative live video solutions that set new standards in performance and flexibility, while also establishing Vislink as a trusted provider to public safety organisations in Europe, Scandinavia and the Americas.

Raj brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast and wireless communications, with a proven track record of enabling customers to capture, transmit, and distribute live content securely and efficiently.

In his new role, Raj will lead Vislink’s global RF sales and support organization, driving growth across all key market sectors and building on the company’s recent momentum in both commercial and government domains. His focus will include strengthening customer relationships, expanding Vislink’s international partner network, and aligning sales strategy with Vislink’s next-generation product roadmap incorporating AI and 5G bonded solutions.

“Raj has been instrumental in building trusted relationships with some of the most demanding customers in the industry,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “His leadership, customer-first approach, and deep understanding of our markets have been key drivers in our recent successes – leading wins with customers as varied as the Danish Ministry of Defence and Dorna Sports for MotoGP. As we continue to grow our presence across sports broadcasting, public safety, and defense, Raj’s promotion reflects our commitment to driving sales performance and delivering world-leading service.”

“I’m excited to take on this new challenge at such a dynamic time for Vislink,” said Raj. “We have an exceptional team, an innovative product portfolio, and a shared passion for helping our customers achieve excellence in live production and mission-critical operations. I look forward to leading our sales efforts as we continue to grow and innovate.”

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications spanning over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense, and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com

Press inquiries:

Ben Yelton

Marketing Manager

Ben.yelton@vislink.com

Attachment