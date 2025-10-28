Vislink Awarded Contract to Supply Integrated Live Video Transmission Solutions to Southeast Asian National Defense Agency

Integrated 5G/IP Video Solution Enhances Real-Time Situational Awareness

and Mission Coordination

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today announced it has received an order from a Southeast Asian national defense agency for a comprehensive, end-to-end live video transmission and management solution. The deployment will enhance the agency’s ability to capture, transport and securely share operational video, accelerating decision-making and coordination across field units and command operations during mission-critical scenarios.

The solution comprises several of Vislink’s most advanced technologies, including multi-camera 5G mobile encoders in ruggedized field packages, receiving and debonding systems, and the LinkMatrix cloud-based management portal for centralized control of encoders, decoders and distribution workflows. Working together, these components deliver high-quality, low-latency video from field locations to multiple destinations, including command centers, mobile devices and partner agencies, with security features such as encryption, role-based access and operational telemetry.

“Across defense and national security operations, agencies are adopting platforms that put mission intelligence at the edge by capturing the moment that matters, moving it securely over 5G/IP, and making it instantly actionable,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “This program reflects the growing demand driven by ongoing defense modernization initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region and demonstrates Vislink’s ability to deliver interoperable, field-proven systems that enable faster, better-informed decisions when seconds count.”

The Vislink solution will provide:

Low-latency situational awareness: Sub-second end-to-end latency supporting tighter operational coordination and faster response in dynamic mission environments

Multi-camera, multi-path resilience: Bonded cellular/5G with intelligent path management ensures uninterrupted high-quality video even in congested or contested RF environments

Command-center clarity: The LinkMatrix remote management video control solutions will provide unified system control, device management and secure multi-user access for seamless dissemination of intelligence to mission stakeholders

Future-ready architecture: Modular components and open interfaces support integration with existing and future complementary solutions including additional sensors, drone and other aerial systems and additional data sources

This award expands Vislink’s growing footprint in the APAC region and reflects a broader shift among defense organizations toward edge-to-cloud video architectures that combine rugged field capture, secure network transport and centralized management to augment operational awareness.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications spanning over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense, and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com

Press inquiries:

Ben Yelton

Marketing Manager

Ben.yelton@vislink.com

Attachments