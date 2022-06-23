Service CU Impact Foundation Announces 2022-2023 Scholarship Winners

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Service CU Impact Foundation, the nonprofit charity arm of Service Credit Union, has selected 15 students to receive scholarships toward higher education for the 2022-2023 school year. A total of $50,000 in scholarships was awarded to 15 students who demonstrated exceptional commitment to their communities and academics.



The scholarship program is open to high school seniors planning to attend, or students already attending a two or four year university accredited by the U.S. Department of Education, who are members or dependents of members of Service Credit Union. Over 200 applications were submitted this year, which is more than double the amount submitted in 2021.

Five students will each receive a $5,000 scholarship and 10 will each receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The $5,000 winners include:

Molly Reed - Berry College

Anna Fernandez - University of Maryland

Madeline Priestly - University of Vermont

Jada Prinopoulos-Taylor - Wheaton College

Rory Cronen-Townsend - Oberlin College of Arts and Sciences



The $2,500 winners include:

Madilyn Cilley - Muhlenberg College

Felicia Page - New England College of Optometry

Alida Bates - University of New Haven

Abbie Tawalujan - Keene State College

Andrew Wagner - University of Virginia

Madison Broughton - New York University

Kiley York - Undecided

Annika Geiben Lynn - Northeastern University

Shu-tong Murray – American University

Anna Murray – Marist College

The application required each student to provide a college acceptance letter, a high school transcript, details about their school and community involvement, and answer an essay question. Applicants had a choice of questions to answer for their essay, including the value found in credit union membership, what charity they would start today, and how they would change banking products and services if they were President/CEO of Service CU. For the first time, applicants could choose to submit a written or video essay. This portion prompted the students to think about the top issue facing their generation and what the credit union could do to help. Many of the top-scoring responses revolved around themes of food insecurity, homelessness, environmental issues, inclusion, and mental health resources in school.

“The Service CU Impact Foundation is committed to assisting deserving students in pursuing higher education and preparing for an exciting future,” said Sarah Kuhl, Foundation Specialist. “Hearing from these students was so impactful and insightful, and we can’t wait to see where their education takes them.”

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. The foundation funds initiatives beyond what Service Credit Union supports, broadening the community reach and having a larger impact. We conduct charitable activities and partner with service providers who align with our philanthropic areas of focus: education, human services, and emergency care for veterans and the military. To learn more about the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation, visit www.servicecuimpactfoundation.org.

