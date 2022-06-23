Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 23, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held today, June 23, 2022, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; the Company’s three equity plans; and the philosophy and design of the Company’s executive compensation.



Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below:

Withheld William Bennett 168,237,306 148,777,455 19,459,851 88.43 11.57 Kenneth Carter 168,237,306 167,953,128 284,178 99.83 0.17 Indi Gopinathan 168,237,306 167,923,985 313,321 99.81 0.19 Don Njegovan 168,237,306 163,716,837 4,520,469 97.31 2.69 James Stypula 168,237,306 157,399,647 10,837,659 93.56 6.44 Andree St-Germain 168,237,306 167,920,914 316,392 99.81 0.19 Rick Zimmer 168,237,306 163,086,778 5,150,528 96.94 3.06 Total Votes

Against Stock Option Plan 168,237,306 150,226,001 18,011,305 89.29 10.71 Amended Share Unit Plan 168,237,306 159,825,964 8,411,342 95.00 5.00 Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan 168,237,306 161,789,452 6,447,854 96.17 3.83

Non-binding Resolution on the Company’s Executive Compensation 168,237,306 166,291,793 1,945,513 98.84 1.16



The Board and Derek White, President and CEO, extend thanks to the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.



Please join President & CEO Derek White for a presentation via webcast at 1:15 PM PST for the results of the AGM and an overview of Ascot’s progress and plans in 2022. Please join 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ascot20220623.html

Telephone: toll free Canada/USA 1‐800‐319‐4610; International 1‐604‐638‐5340

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD.

“Derek C. White”, President and CEO

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

