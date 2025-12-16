Ascot Announces Closing of Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AOT.H; OTCID: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of its rights offering (the “Rights Offering”), previously disclosed in the Company’s press release dated November 7, 2025. The shareholders of Ascot exercised rights (the “Rights”) to acquire 1,487,151,720 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”). Each Right consisted of one Common Share, exercised at a subscription price of C$0.01 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$14,871,517.

Of the 1,487,151,720 Common Shares issued, 989,914,059 Common Shares were issued pursuant to the basic subscription privilege and 497,237,661 Common Shares were issued pursuant to the additional subscription privilege. To the knowledge of the Company, approximately 48.53% of the total Common Shares were issued to persons who were insiders before closing of the Rights Offering. The closing of the Rights Offering did not result in the creation of any new insiders.

Following closing of the Rights Offering, the Company has a total of 2,974,731,882 Common Shares outstanding.

The Rights Offering was oversubscribed through the exercise of additional subscription privileges, with shareholders subscribing for Rights to purchase an aggregate of approximately 2,116,855,740 of Common Shares, which was approximately C$6,297,040 more than the maximum subscription amount of C$14,871,517. As a result, the Company did not issue any Common Shares nor pay any fees to the stand-by purchaser pursuant to the Rights Offering.

Following closing of the Rights Offering, the effective date of the previously announced share consolidation will be December 16, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Rights Offering to settle outstanding amounts owed to the Company’s creditors.

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the NEX under the ticker AOT.H and on the OTCID under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine which is located on Nisga’a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com.

