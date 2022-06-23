Jostens Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Title IX by Empowering Colleges to Commemorate Historic Women’s Teams with Championship Rings

Minneapolis, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens is honored to announce a new program surrounding the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Jostens will be partnering with collegiate athletic departments across the country to craft exclusive championship rings for past women’s teams and celebrate key pioneers in women’s sports history.

On June 23rd, 1972, incredible progress was made toward gender equality in the world of sports. Title IX was signed into law, prohibiting sex-based discrimination in government-funded schools and educational programs — this allowed female athletes to compete and thrive at the collegiate level.

Jostens has been a proud, longtime supporter of women’s sports, and prides itself on being a trusted strategic partner and resource for the colleges and universities it works with. To honor the monumental 50th anniversary of Title IX, the Jostens team is encouraging institutions to take this unique opportunity to honor their past women’s sports champions by creating customized championship rings for historic teams that may not have received a ring at the time of their victories. The hope is that many of these incredible athletes will be brought back to their campuses to take part in various Title IX events and be properly celebrated. A beautiful way to acknowledge a half-century of progress.

ABOUT JOSTENS

