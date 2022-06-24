Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 97 185 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 16 June 2022 and 22 June 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 June 2022
|XBRU
|8 794
|33.29
|34.52
|32.36
|292 752
|CEUX
|7 082
|33.31
|34.52
|32.40
|235 901
|TQEX
|1 044
|33.43
|34.28
|33.20
|34 901
|AQEU
|1 881
|33.23
|34.52
|32.36
|62 506
|17 June 2022
|XBRU
|9 103
|32.97
|33.34
|32.48
|300 126
|CEUX
|7 375
|32.97
|33.32
|32.54
|243 154
|TQEX
|1 133
|32.99
|33.10
|32.84
|37 378
|AQEU
|1 930
|32.99
|33.20
|32.74
|63 671
|20 June 2022
|XBRU
|9 214
|33.29
|33.54
|32.82
|306 734
|CEUX
|6 685
|33.25
|33.50
|32.72
|222 276
|TQEX
|946
|33.26
|33.54
|32.80
|31 464
|AQEU
|1 715
|33.28
|33.54
|32.80
|57 075
|21 June 2022
|XBRU
|9 703
|34.09
|34.42
|33.64
|330 775
|CEUX
|7 530
|34.13
|34.42
|33.74
|256 999
|TQEX
|1 165
|34.11
|34.34
|33.80
|39 738
|AQEU
|1 926
|34.11
|34.34
|33.82
|65 696
|22 June 2022
|XBRU
|9 598
|33.03
|33.40
|32.62
|317 022
|CEUX
|7 400
|33.03
|33.40
|32.58
|244 422
|TQEX
|1 129
|33.05
|33.40
|32.70
|37 313
|AQEU
|1 832
|33.05
|33.40
|32.80
|60 548
|Total
|97 185
|33.34
|34.52
|32.36
|3 240 451
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 100 shares during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 June 2022
|4 000
|33.16
|34.20
|32.38
|132 640
|17 June 2022
|300
|32.50
|32.50
|32.50
|9 750
|20 June 2022
|800
|32.90
|33.00
|32.80
|26 320
|21 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 June 2022
|4 000
|33.03
|33.28
|32.60
|132 120
|Total
|9 100
|-
|-
|-
|300 830
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|17 June 2022
|2 000
|33.09
|33.10
|33.08
|66 180
|20 June 2022
|1 000
|33.45
|33.50
|33.40
|33 450
|21 June 2022
|1 900
|34.18
|34.40
|34.00
|64 942
|22 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|4 900
|-
|-
|-
|164 572
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 77 522 shares.
On 22 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 209 447 own shares, or 6.96 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
Attachment