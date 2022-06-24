Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 97 185 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 16 June 2022 and 22 June 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 16 June 2022 XBRU 8 794 33.29 34.52 32.36 292 752 CEUX 7 082 33.31 34.52 32.40 235 901 TQEX 1 044 33.43 34.28 33.20 34 901 AQEU 1 881 33.23 34.52 32.36 62 506 17 June 2022 XBRU 9 103 32.97 33.34 32.48 300 126 CEUX 7 375 32.97 33.32 32.54 243 154 TQEX 1 133 32.99 33.10 32.84 37 378 AQEU 1 930 32.99 33.20 32.74 63 671 20 June 2022 XBRU 9 214 33.29 33.54 32.82 306 734 CEUX 6 685 33.25 33.50 32.72 222 276 TQEX 946 33.26 33.54 32.80 31 464 AQEU 1 715 33.28 33.54 32.80 57 075 21 June 2022 XBRU 9 703 34.09 34.42 33.64 330 775 CEUX 7 530 34.13 34.42 33.74 256 999 TQEX 1 165 34.11 34.34 33.80 39 738 AQEU 1 926 34.11 34.34 33.82 65 696 22 June 2022 XBRU 9 598 33.03 33.40 32.62 317 022 CEUX 7 400 33.03 33.40 32.58 244 422 TQEX 1 129 33.05 33.40 32.70 37 313 AQEU 1 832 33.05 33.40 32.80 60 548 Total 97 185 33.34 34.52 32.36 3 240 451

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 100 shares during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 June 2022 4 000 33.16 34.20 32.38 132 640 17 June 2022 300 32.50 32.50 32.50 9 750 20 June 2022 800 32.90 33.00 32.80 26 320 21 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 June 2022 4 000 33.03 33.28 32.60 132 120 Total 9 100 - - - 300 830









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 June 2022 2 000 33.09 33.10 33.08 66 180 20 June 2022 1 000 33.45 33.50 33.40 33 450 21 June 2022 1 900 34.18 34.40 34.00 64 942 22 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 900 - - - 164 572

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 77 522 shares.

On 22 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 209 447 own shares, or 6.96 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.





