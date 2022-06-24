Global Electric Blankets Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players Beurer, Glen Dimplex. Shavel Associates and Others

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Blankets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Size, Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric blankets market is projected to reach US$ 1,294.62 million by 2028 from US$ 812.94 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The key drivers of the electric blanket market is the affordability, comfort, and convenience of the products, along with increasing income levels, and visible changes in the consumer's perspective to focus on product convenience and functionality.

The products are witnessing increased innovation with additional features such as battery-powered blankets with mobile chargeable sockets, waterproof blankets, lightweight, durable, machine washable, and water-resistant blankets. Such innovative features are increasing the attractiveness of electric blankets.

An increase in the middle-class population and the rising consumer awareness of the availability of different types of products in the market drive demand for electric blankets. The electric blanket market is witnessing increasing expansion due to rising consumer awareness and the various advantages associated with the product.

Key Players

Beurer GmbH

Morphy Richards

Biddeford Blankets LLC

Slumberdown Company

Silentnight Group Limited

Glen Dimplex

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Bedshe International Co.LTD

Shavel Associates Inc.

Odessey Products



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection

3.2.2 Primary Interviews

3.2.3 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.4 Macro-economic Factor Analysis

3.2.5 Developing Base Number

3.2.6 Data Triangulation

3.2.7 Country Level Data



4. Global Electric Blankets Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.4 Asia Pacific

4.2.5 Middle East & Africa

4.2.6 South & Central America (SAM)

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Electric Blankets Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Consumer Preference for Comfortable and Premium Bedding

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption in Countries with Extreme Winters

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Seasonality of Electric Blankets

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Product Innovation

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 High Demand for Under Blankets

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Electric Blankets Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Electric Blankets Market Overview

6.2 Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Electric Blankets Market Analysis - by Size

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electric Blankets Market, by Size (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Single

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Single: Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Double

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Double : Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Electric Blankets Market Analysis - by Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electric Blankets Market, by Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Electric Under Blankets

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Electric Under Blankets : Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Electric Over Blankets

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Electric Over Blankets : Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Electric Blankets Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Electric Blankets Market, by Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Supermarkets and hypermarkets: Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Specialty Stores: Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Online Retail

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online Retail: Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Electric Blankets Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Electric Blankets Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19



