OneRepublic, Gryffin, Surfaces and renforshort Headline 20th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Impact Partners Tickets now available for the music festival and fundraiser on Friday, September 16, 2022

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced the musical lineup for its annual fundraiser, The A&F Challenge, supporting the company’s impact partners. OneRepublic, Gryffin, Surfaces and renforshort will headline the September 16, 2022, event, with supporting acts from Lord JayB, Bird & Byron, Theo Perry and Katanya Brewer.



2022 marks a special moment for the A&F Challenge, as the company plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Since 2001, together with its partners and customers, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F Co.) has raised and donated over $30M to community impact partners.

Driven by purpose, the A&F Challenge is evolving to further represent all of A&F Co.’s family of brands. The 2022 A&F Challenge beneficiaries are: The Academy Group, GLSEN, Hollister Confidence Project, SeriousFun Children’s Network, The Steve Fund and The Trevor Project.

“As we celebrate our 20th A&F Challenge, we are proud to expand our beneficiaries to make an even broader impact on our community. As a family of brands, we support and empower each generation on their journey to being and becoming who they are and we are incredibly grateful for the work that each of these partners do. This year, when you support the A&F Challenge, you’ll have the opportunity to dedicate your funds to the partner that connects most authentically with you,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of A&F Co. “We can’t wait to celebrate our collective fundraising impact on September 16, with great music, food, and fun!”

The festival meets fundraiser will include two stages with live music featuring OneRepublic, Gryffin, Surfaces and more. In addition to live music, those attending the A&F Challenge can experience unlimited food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden sponsored by Rhinegeist Brewery, and an exclusive DIY apparel booth, axe throwing, hot air balloon rides and more. The A&F Challenge is held at A&F Co.’s Global Home Office in New Albany, Ohio, from 5-11pm and is for ages 16+.

General admission is $100 and includes access to all activities and an event tee. VIP tickets are also available, offering guests an elevated experience with exclusive stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets are $25, and a virtual VIP experience kit is available for $100. All participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for A&F Co. partners via www.anfchallenge.org.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org.

To check out the 2022 A&F Challenge Video, visit https://vimeo.com/723192999/fff31944b9 .

About the A&F Challenge

The A&F Challenge is a music festival and fundraiser established in 2001 by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Through fundraising and one-of-a-kind experiences, the event supports and empowers each generation on their journey to being and becoming who they are. In partnership with the company’s family of brands, the A&F Challenge raises millions, celebrating its collective impact with an annual event that draws thousands of people both in person and virtually.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering underwear, loungewear and activewear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Gusweiler

(614) 283-6192

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com





