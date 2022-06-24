It’s Rally Time for Houston’s Teachers

Minneapolis, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tired and overworked teachers need a break – and some inspiration. Jostens, the the leading provider of yearbooks, caps, gowns and class rings, is here to help.

On Tuesday, June 28th, the company is offering a free “Rally Day” of fun and motivation for Houston area teachers at Minute Maid Park. The day’s events include tips and information about how to engage students to improve school climate and culture, as well as live music by Casey Donahew, a meet-and-greet with baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, an optional stadium tour, food and drinks.

“Our teachers deserve a day of fun to recharge and re-energize for the year ahead, and we’re excited to make it happen,” says Mike Wolf, VP of Marketing at Jostens. “For 30 years, we’ve helped teachers engage students to improve school climate and culture but not everyone realizes we provide these valuable services. This day is all about giving teachers tangible ways to help their students feel seen and heard, to improve attendance, attitudes, and academic performance, and to have some fun along the way.”

Sara Sausker leads the Jostens Renaissance team, an acclaimed educational enrichment program that’s free to Jostens customers, designed to empower students and educators to recognize and inspire academic performance. With unparalleled resources, a library of best practices and a vibrant community of educators, schools are driving tangible results. Participants of the June 28th Rally Day at Minute Maid park will learn all about what tools could work best in their schools.

“Students who feel like they matter care more and try harder,” Sausker says.

Schools who use Renaissance access a variety of materials on JostensRenaissance.com, like videos with discussion guides, leadership class curriculum, and idea sharing between schools looking to build climate and culture.

Tracked results include increased attendance and graduation rates, improved academic performance and behavior, higher teacher retention rates, and a boost in school spirit.

Travis High School and Mayde Creek High School are two Houston area schools currently using Renaissance.

“The change in school culture helps everyone in the school, from students to teachers and administrators and even parents,” Sausker says.

To register and for more information about this free event for educators, please visit Jostens.com/homerunrally.

Attachment