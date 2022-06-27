Arcoma wins important procurement in Finland. (MAR)

Swedish English

2022-06-27

PRESSRELEASE

Arcoma wins important procurement in Finland.





Arcoma AB has won important procurement of up to 6 Arcoma Precision i5 systems to “HUS Medical Imaging Center” in Finland. Three of the systems will be installed in 2022 and the contract has an option for three more systems for installation in 2023. The total order value is up to approximately SEK 7.5 million, depending on options.

The procurement was won by Lifemed Medical Systems, which is Arcoma's distributor and partner in Finland, and the end customer is the “HUS Medical Imaging Center”, which is part of Helsinki University Hospital.

"We are very pleased for this opportunity to supply these systems to HUS, together with our long-term partner Arcoma. Ergonomics, patient safety and good image quality were they key factors in this tender and Precision i5 is a perfect solution to address these needs”, says Mikko Isoviita, Sales Manager Lifemed Medical Systems.

"It is great that we through Lifemed have won this procurement, it is an important customer and very good reference hospitals for Arcoma", says Tarik Cengiz, Business Director & Key Account Manager at Arcoma AB.



About Lifemed

Lifemed Medical Systems is a Finnish family-owned company that offers high-quality medical imaging systems and a wide range of other healthcare equipment and accessories. They have over 30 years of experience in the field and their clients include both public and private care providers and educational institutions throughout Finland.





About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma’s products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma’s X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information about Arcoma, please visit www.arcoma.se







For more information, please contact:

Sanna Rydberg, Phone: +46 706 069548, E-mail: sanna.rydberg@arcoma.se. The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on June 27, 2022 at 1 PM.

For more IR-related information and the possibility of pressrelease prenumeration, please visit our IR page: www.arcoma.se/about-us/investors/







This information is such information that Arcoma AB is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on June 27, 2022 at 1 PM.

Attachment