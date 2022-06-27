OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fortune Bay Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Fortune Bay Corp. (TSX-V: FOR; FWB: 5QN; OTCQX: FTBYF), an exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Fortune Bay Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Fortune Bay Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FTBYF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dale Verran, CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, “We are pleased to have begun trading on OTCQX with the objective of enhancing our liquidity and strengthening our shareholder base. We look forward to engaging with new U.S. investors as we continue to advance the Company’s mineral exploration and development projects for the benefit of all stakeholders."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Fortune Bay Corp.

Fortune Bay Corp. is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company’s corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

