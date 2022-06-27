Global Rubber Additives Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rubber Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rubber additives market reached a value of US$ 5.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.70 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rubber additives are ingredients added to natural and synthetic latex to obtain desirable properties. They include tackifiers, process aids, lubricants, protectants, stabilizers, emulsions, surfactants, polymers, vulcanizing agents, curing agents, antioxidants, crosslinkers, flame retardants, chain transfer agents, and modifiers to control molecular weight.

They also comprise plasticizers to improve flexibility, fillers to enhance durability and performance, and plasticizers to provide flow and reduce compound viscosity. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering an innovative range of rubber additives like dispersions that eliminate cross-contamination of dry pigments, enhance color consistency, and increase product quality, depending on the specific requirements of end users.



Rubber Additives Market Trends:

As rubber additives find extensive application in the production of tires, the boosting sales of automobiles represent one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, rubber is employed in the construction of residential and commercial buildings on account of its heat, mechanical stress, and vibration-resistant properties. This, in confluence with the rising consumer spending on real estate properties, is providing a positive outlook to the market.

Apart from this, due to the growing adoption of smart irrigation practices, there is an increase in the usage of rubber additives in the agriculture industry for making hoses that assist in the optimal distribution of water across the fields. Furthermore, rubber additives are used in electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks to protect against the hazardous impact of electricity.

Additionally, rising investments by governing agencies of numerous countries in the refurbishment of aging grid technology and establishing sustainable electrical networks in remote areas are propelling the market growth. In line with this, market players are offering specialty additives that can significantly improve the endurance, efficiency, and performance of rubber compounds, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akrochem Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Behn Meyer Holding AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, Nocil Ltd., Solvay S.A., Struktol Company of America LLC (Schill + Seilacher GmbH), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.



