Chime Unveils Active Recruiting to Help Large Brokerages Build and Sustain High Performing Teams

COLORADO SPRING, Colo., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gathering of Eagles - Chime Technologies, an award-winning real estate technology innovator, today unveiled a new Active Recruiting module to identify, manage, and nurture candidates through the hiring process as many large brokerages look to expand. While strategic real estate professionals understand the need to consistently nurture the candidate pipeline, faced with unprecedented industry competition and evolving market conditions, most lack the time and resources to do so effectively. Purpose-built to streamline and automate the arduous recruitment process and support essential business growth, Chime Active Recruiting is fully integrated into the Chime Enterprise platform, making it easier for brokerage owners to successfully manage a healthy pipeline of qualified candidates.



Chime executives will be onsite this week at the Gathering of Eagles event to provide a demo of Active Recruiting and discuss the essential role of technology in helping brokerages face current market challenges. To meet with the team, please email marketing@chimeinc.com. Learn more about Chime Enterprise, HERE .

Consistent Recruitment to Build and Sustain a High Performing Team

Strategic brokerage owners know that to build and sustain a productive and invested team of high performers, recruitment efforts must be nurtured. Chime’s Active Recruiting module was designed to continuously identify and manage a pipeline of qualified candidates from initial outreach to signed offers. Featuring seamless integration with local MLS databases, users can drill down and gain a granular view of potential candidates based on key areas of interest such as year over year transaction information or social media activity, among others, to effectively identify the agents best suited for their firm. Candidates can then be easily added to a dedicated Watchlist for ongoing nurturing.

Chime Active Recruiting makes it easy to add notes and update candidate profiles as they move through the process. Armed with these data-driven insights, brokerage owners save considerable time by focusing only on those qualified candidates who will help drive profitable growth for the business.

Later this year, Chime expects to add dedicated Smart Plans to automate recruiting campaigns and candidate pipeline communications and will look to integrate with top recruiting tools to further extend the module’s capabilities. This continued investment underscores the company's commitment to helping brokerages proactively and efficiently mine the talent pool for top producing agents.

“Faced with increased competition and volatile market conditions, brokerage owners are under tremendous pressure to effectively recruit and retain top producers to grow the business,” said Stuart Sim, Head of Industry Development, Chime. “Our product team keenly understands these challenges and continues to deliver the tools modern agents need to be successful. Powered by innovative automations, Active Recruiting makes it easy to consistently manage the candidate pipeline and seamlessly integrate recruitment into daily operations, helping our valued customers work smarter, not harder.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .

