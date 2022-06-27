Rigetti Computing to Join Russell 3000® Index

BERKELEY, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (“Rigetti” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing systems, today announced the Company is set to join the Russell 3000® Index. Inclusion is scheduled to take place at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022, according to the final list of additions posted June 24, 2022.



“Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index is an exciting development as we work to highlight Rigetti’s pioneering role in the quantum computing industry,” said Chad Rigetti, Founder and CEO. “Just as classical computing has been a long-term driver of economic growth, we believe the same dynamic will hold true for quantum computing in the years and decades ahead. We are moving with purpose and conviction to advance our technology and integrate our quantum processors into the fabric of the cloud. We look forward to joining the index just one quarter after listing as a public company.”

FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider for investment managers and institutional investors, uses objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes to determine index membership. Nearly 70% of actively managed institutional equity assets are benchmarked to a Russell US Index, and approximately $12 trillion in assets track Russell US Indexes.

The Russell reconstitution occurs annually to ensure Russell US Indexes accurately reflect the current market state. The Russell 3000® Index consists of the largest 3,000 publicly traded U.S. companies.

More information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, can be found on the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 160 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

