Privia Receives HFMA’s MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle for Seventh Straight Year

ARLINGTON, Va., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) announced that its network of affiliated medical groups, collectively Privia Medical Group, has been named a recipient of the 2022 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).



This is the seventh consecutive year that Privia has been recognized by HFMA for its revenue cycle capabilities and performance. As a national award winner, Privia has met industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction.

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award was formally presented on June 26 during the HFMA Annual Conference in Denver, CO.

“To be recognized for the seventh straight year by the top financial management organization in the healthcare industry is a true honor and testament to the excellent revenue cycle and operations teams we have at Privia,” said Harrison Lamons, Privia Health Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management and Credentialing. “This accomplishment highlights the diligence of our entire team – including physicians, providers and their staff – who work collaboratively and prioritize patient satisfaction each day.”

“A core foundation for operational excellence within our provider practices begins with strong revenue cycle management operations and processes.'' said Shawn Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health. “Without these fundamentals in place, achieving success from a payer, patient and provider outcomes perspective would not be possible. We will remain highly focused on the goals that ensure financial health and stability for our practices and continue to add meaningful value to our provider partners.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Company’s platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

Contact:

Robert Borchert

SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications

IR@priviahealth.com

817.783.4841