TEN, Ltd. Holds its Twenty-Nine Annual General Meeting

ATHENS, Greece, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, announced today that the Company’s General Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held in Athens on June 17, 2022 pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated May 6, 2022 (“the Notice”). At the meeting which was conducted with a quorum of its common shares represented in person or by proxy, all of the resolutions proposed were approved by at least 91.67% or higher of the votes cast.



TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 29 years as a public Company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 70 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.9 million dwt.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

