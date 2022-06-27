84% PLAN TO CELEBRATE 4TH OF JULY DESPITE HIGH GAS PRICES, INFLATION, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published a 2022 Independence Day Preview report to identify how consumers plan to shop and celebrate the 4th of July as inflation impacts their plans. Overall, while most consumers plan to celebrate Independence Day, the majority now expect at least a moderate inflation impact and plan to spend less, purchase items on sale and cut back on dining out and fireworks.

Inflation Impact Findings Include:

This is the first holiday that Numerator has tracked where the majority of consumers expect at least a moderate (29%) or significant (24%) inflation impact. Consumers are cutting back on travel and spending due to inflation. 39% plan to buy fewer items this 4th of July than in previous years, and 27% said they will travel less due to the increase in gas prices specifically.

62% of celebrants said they will purchase items on sale to save on their shopping. 37% will prepare more budget-friendly snacks and meals, 36% will use more coupons, 26% will switch to private label / store brands and 25% will shop at dollar or discount stores. Dining out, fireworks and meat & seafood top consumer cutback lists. 29% of celebrants will cut back on dining out and fireworks, 25% will cut back on meat or seafood and 24% will cut back on holiday decorations.

Celebration and Shopping Plans Include:

60% of consumers plan to grill and 53% plan to gather with family and friends, though both activities lost celebrants vs. last year (-5 points and -12 points, respectively). Generations plan to celebrate differently. Millennials are more likely to attend / host a party for Independence Day (Index 112 vs all consumers); Gen X is more likely to go out for food or drinks (113), and Boomers+ prefer gathering with family and friends (109).

Millennials are more likely to attend / host a party for Independence Day (Index 112 vs all consumers); Gen X is more likely to go out for food or drinks (113), and Boomers+ prefer gathering with family and friends (109). Snacks, meat and produce top shopping lists. Almost all celebrators (95%) plan to purchase something for the holiday, including snacks (60%), meat & seafood (56%), fruits & vegetables (45%) and side dishes (45%).

Beer is the top choice across all age groups (74% of all consumers), but Boomers+ are more likely to buy wine while younger shoppers are more likely to opt for hard seltzers and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. Consumers plan to shop in-store for Independence Day. 88% expect to shop in-store with grocery (68%), mass/big box (47%) and club stores (32%) as the most popular channels.

Gen Z is more than twice as likely (Index 259) to shop at Costco.com, and Millennials are 33% more likely to shop at Target.com. Both generations were less likely to shop at Walmart.com. The majority of consumers (64%) will spend less than $100 this Independence Day. About a quarter (28%) plan to spend more than $100, with Gen X being the most likely to fall into the high spend group (Index 117).

Numerator’s 2022 Independence Day survey was fielded 6/7/22 – 6/11/22 to 1,259 individuals.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.