Veritext Legal Solutions Sweeps First Place and Receives Hall of Fame Recognition in Five Categories in the 2022 Best of The Recorder (CA) Reader Rankings Survey

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been named the top provider and received Hall of Fame recognition in five categories in the 2022 The Recorder (California) Best of Survey.



Specifically, Veritext received first place and Hall of Fame recognition in the following categories:

Court Reporting & Deposition Service Provider

Foreign Language Translation Provider

Video Deposition Provider

Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Provider

Online CLE Provider



The Best of Survey was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. From data technology products and banking services to real estate brokers and power lunch locations, The Best of The Recorder edition showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing attorneys with the essentials they require to practice in today’s legal market. Companies receiving the Hall of Fame recognition have placed in the top three for three or more of the past four years.

“This overwhelming first place sweep in The Recorder’s Best of Survey is truly an honor,” states Nina Kirsch, regional vice president of Veritext. “It’s particularly heartwarming and meaningful because it is recognition that comes directly from our clients.”

For more information on Veritext go to www.veritext.com. To view the full survey results go to https://images.law.com/media/therecorder/supplements/Best_TR_2022/index.html#p=1.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

