Target Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Target Corporation ("Target" or the "Company") (NYSE: TGT) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Target stock. Target investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company misled investors concerning Target's inventory planning and revenues. After announcing earnings and holding an investor call, analysts questioned the Company’s inventory planning and communication to investors, and are “still trying to process how the company misplanned its inventory composition so badly against the stimulus-check comparison,” and that the [company’s] press release signals something went, “really wrong in the planning and allocation department.” And, it’s hard to believe “things really changed that much vs. just three weeks ago,” when Target reported 1Q results.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising