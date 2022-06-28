United States $1.65 Bn Interactive Voice Response Markets to 2027 - Rise in Cloud-Based Services Equipped With High Industry Standards Increases IVR Acceptability

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Interactive Voice Response Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Deployment Mode, Solution and Service, Vertical, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Interactive Voice Response Market is estimated to be USD 1.17 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.65 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.12%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Interactive Voice Response Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 24/7 Customer Inc, 8x8 Inc, AT&T Inc, Avaya Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Convergys Corp, Evolve Ip LLC, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Interactive Voice Response Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the US Interactive Voice Response Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Integration of Advanced Technologies

4.1.2 Rise in Cloud-Based Services Equipped With High Industry Standards Increases IVR Acceptability

4.1.3 Adoption of IVRs to Increase Scalability and Efficiency of Organizations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Irrelevant Options and Additional Information within a Menu Hampers the Usability of IVRs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing IVR Application Areas

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for IVR-Based Outbound Services

4.4 Challenges



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Interactive Voice Response Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Speech Based

6.3 Touch-Tone Based



7 US Interactive Voice Response Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On Premise



8 US Interactive Voice Response Market, By Solution and Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solution

8.2.1 Call Routing

8.2.2 Outbound

8.2.3 Self-Service

8.3 Service

8.3.1 Installation

8.3.2 Training and Education

8.3.3 Maintenance and Support



9 US Interactive Voice Response Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Pharma and Healthcare

9.4 Telecommunications

9.5 Government and Public Sector

9.6 Transportation and Logistics

9.7 Information Technology-Enabled Services

9.8 Retail, and E-Commerce

9.9 Education

9.10 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 24/7 Customer Inc

11.2 8x8 Inc

11.3 AT&T Inc

11.4 Avaya Inc

11.5 Cisco Systems Inc

11.6 Convergys Corp

11.7 Evolve Ip LLC

11.8 Five9 Inc

11.9 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories Inc

11.10 inContact Inc

11.11 Liveops Inc

11.12 Nuance Communications Inc

11.13 Ozonetel Communications Pvt Ltd

11.14 Verizon Communications Inc

11.15 West Corp

