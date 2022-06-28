Diaphragm Pumps Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7.6 Billion by 2027

Chicago, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™ recent research report, the Diaphragm Pumps Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a market size of USD 7.6 billion by 2027 from USD 6.1 billion in 2022. The global spurt in oil & gas activities is driving the demand for diaphragm pumps. Moreover, growth of the water and wastewater treatment industry, led by stringent regulations, is further fueling the growth of the Diaphragm Pumps Market. The pharmaceutical industry is also expected to swell giving rise to opportunities for the growth of the Diaphragm Pumps Market.

The Diaphragm Pumps Market includes prominent Tier I and Tier II manufacturers like Flowserve, IDEX Corporation, PSG, Xylem, Inc., and Ingersoll Rand Inc. These companies have their manufacturing facilities spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the other regions. Many diaphragm pump manufacturers have also developed smart pumps incorporating AI and IoT technologies that provide real-time monitoring, remote operation capability, failure diagnosis and troubleshooting and a host of other features. The chemicals, water & wastewater, oil & gas, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals industries are the amongst the largest consumers of diaphragm pumps. The growth of these industries is expected to also lead to the growth of the Diaphragm Pumps Market.

The air operated segment is expected to dominate the Diaphragm Pumps Market, by mechanism, during the forecast period.

An air compressor is utilized to drive the diaphragm in air-operated diaphragm pumps. Reciprocating elastomeric diaphragms and check valves are utilized in these pumps to pump fluid. A wide variety of materials are used to make these flexible diaphragms. Electricity is not required for operation making these pumps ideal for environments with fire hazards or where power supply is not available. Based on chemical compatibility and the type of fluid that will be handled, a wide range of materials can be selected for the diaphragms of the pump. Air operated double diaphragm pumps (AODD) are specifically preferred in applications that require handling highly viscous liquids with a relatively high amount of solid content. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growth of the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals industries which commonly employ air operated diaphragm pumps for fluid transfer purposes.

The water & wastewater segment is expected to be the dominant market, by end user, during the forecast period.

The water & wastewater segment held the largest market share of the Diaphragm Pumps Market in 2021. Diaphragm pumps find a variety of applications in the water & wastewater treatment industry and are used in feeding filter presses, digestion tanks & thickeners, and pumping stations. These pumps also find applications in wastewater treatment processes like dewatering through filtration (filter press), chemical dosing to neutralize pH levels and treat sludge, wastewater sump transfer and sample, and municipal water treatment. A wide range of solid debris like stones, sticks, sand, mud, or trash, are easily handled by such pumps making them an ideal choice for water treatment applications. The wastewater from domestic and industrial sources contains harmful bacteria, viruses, nitrogen, phosphorous, and other pollutants that are harmful to the environment and human health, prompting governments to introduce stringent laws on urban and industrial wastewater treatment in Europe, North America, and the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. This may lead to a further increase in the number of wastewater treatment plants globally driving the demand for diaphragm pumps.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing Diaphragm Pumps Market globally

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Diaphragm Pumps Market. Industries are the major end users for diaphragm pumps in the Asia Pacific region. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific, hence, can be attributed to the increasing industrialization fueled by the rapid economic growth. Moreover, the burgeoning population of Asia Pacific puts an extreme burden on the water resources of the countries in this region. The water and wastewater treatment sector, as a result, also has a huge growth potential in the region, driving the demand for diaphragm pumps.

The Diaphragm Pumps Market is dominated by major players that have a wide regional presence. Some of the key players in the Diaphragm Pumps Market are PSG (US), Ingersoll Rand, Inc. (US), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), LEWA GmbH (Germany), IDEX Corporation (US), Xylem, Inc. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), SPX FLOW (US), and Yamada Corporation (Japan).

