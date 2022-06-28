Pax8 Now Offering Exclaimer’s Innovative Email Signature Cloud Portfolio

DENVER, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a global agreement with Exclaimer Group, the world leader in email signature management that helps brands and businesses add great endings to every email conversation. Through the agreement, Pax8 partners will have access to four solutions in the Exclaimer suite, including Signature Management Cloud, Signature Marketing Cloud, Signature Feedback Power Up, and Signature Appointments Power Up.

"Email signatures enable more brand awareness, standardization, and scale across the business," said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. "Through the partnership with Exclaimer, we are enabling partners to leverage innovative cloud marketing tools and add the solutions into their technology stacks. Exclaimer is the global leader in developing email signature solutions, and we are excited to offer their award-winning solutions to partners globally."

Exclaimer's solutions are secure, reliable, and easy to use. The company garners a CSAT score of 96 percent. Exclaimer invented email signature software, and the company is still the market leader today, almost twenty years later. Highlighted below are the solution benefits of the Exclaimer products that are now available through Pax8.

Signature Management Cloud enables email signature designs, fully branded and with meaningful content such as banners, social media links and more to be created and deployed to all users, across all devices, at the push of a button.

Signature Marketing Cloud transforms email signatures into a new and measurable digital advertising channel that performs at a lower cost than alternative channels.

Signature Feedback Power Up provides the tools to capture real-time feedback and take immediate action bringing improvement to customer experience and reducing customer churn.

Signature Appointments Power Up allows employees to share their availability and automatically accept new meeting requests – all from within their email signature, ensuring booking meetings is time-efficient.

“We’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with Pax8, who realizes the potential businesses can unlock through harnessing email signatures,” said Marco Costa, Chief Executive Officer at Exclaimer. “Pax8 will offer our four newly developed solutions to their MSP partners. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with them and working together to turn every email ending into a new beginning.”

As Exclaimer is expanding globally, Pax8 will be the company’s first cloud distribution in Australia.

To learn more about Pax8 and Exclaimer's email solutions, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer provides world-class email signature solutions for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), Google Workplace (formerly G Suite), and Microsoft Exchange. Exclaimer solutions enable companies to manage their employees’ email signatures efficiently and deliver consistent branding, promotions, disclaimers and compliance statements. This allows email signatures to act as a new marketing channel while substantially cutting admin overheads for an IT department.

Headquartered just outside London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 50,000 customers in more than 150 countries. Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards. It is a multiple award winner and ranks consistently on the FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest growing companies. www.exclaimer.com

