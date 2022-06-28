Guardforce AI to Celebrate 40 Years of Excellence in Secured Logistics Services by Ringing Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 5th

NEW YORK, NY, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today it will be ringing the Nasdaq opening bell in Times Square, New York City to celebrate the Company’s 40 years of service excellence in providing secured logistics solutions. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, beginning at approximately 9:15 A.M. ET and can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq .

Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI, stated, "We're honored and proud to celebrate this significant milestone of 40 years of business by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell. Our Thailand subsidiary was founded in 1982 and has become an established, leading provider of cash logistics services to the largest banks in Thailand. Over the last four years, we have rapidly transformed into a globally integrated security solutions provider, focused on robotic solutions and information security services that complement our well-established secured logistics business. I would like to thank all our employees, shareholders, and key stakeholders who have contributed to our success and made this event possible. We are more encouraged than ever by the outlook for the business and look forward to achieving many more successes in 2022 and beyond.”

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW) is a global integrated security solutions provider that is focused on developing robotic solutions and information security services that complement its well-established secured logistics business. With more than 40 years of professional experience, Guardforce AI is a trusted brand name that protects and transports high-value assets belonging to public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI develops and provides innovative technologies and services that enhance safety and protection. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com .

