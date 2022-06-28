Suominen Corporation: Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on June 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Suominen Corporation has received a notification on June 28, 2022 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of OP-Henkivakuutus Oy in Suominen Corporation has crossed the 5% flagging threshold.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.007% 5.007% 58,259,219 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010862 2,917,150 5.007% TOTAL 2,917,150 5.007%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both OP Osuuskunta below 5% 0 OP-Henkivakuutus Oy 5.007% 2,917,150

