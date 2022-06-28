Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: The Savings Banks Centre to reform its management model

English Finnish

The Savings Banks Group reforms its management model. The aim of the reform is to enable the Savings Banks Group to serve its customers in the best possible way in an increasingly competitive environment. As part of the reform, CEO Tomi Närhinen will leave his position at the Savings Banks’ Union Coop by mutual agreement. The management model reform will be led by Karri Alameri who has been appointed Acting CEO and took up the position on 27 June 2022. Mr. Alameri has long experience in implementing and leading change.

According to Pirkko Ahonen, Chairman of the Board of Saving Banks’ Union Coop, the Savings Banks in Finland are in an excellent position to succeed, as the Savings Banks Group is a strong and solid institution with more than 200 years of experience. Additionally, the member banks are committed to the group, and our way to face the customer, regardless of the channel, is first-class.

Further information:

Pirkko Ahonen, Chairman of the Board, Saving Banks’ Union Coop

+358 50 407 0334

pirkko.ahonen@saastopankki.fi



Sp Mortgage Bank is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.