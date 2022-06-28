STACK Infrastructure Achieves Industry-Leading Score From Uptime Institute’s Management and Operations Assessment

DENVER, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced an industry-leading score of 95 for all STACK Americas’ data centers that recently completed the Uptime Institute’s Management & Operations (M&O) Assessment Program. This achievement confirms STACK’s dedication to exceptional reliability and top-tier operational practices at its facilities.



Uptime Institute is a global authority on data center standards and conducts data center operations assessments by applying learnings and best practices of critical facilities around the world. STACK’s recognition for its operational excellence from Uptime Institute is a testament to its dedication to management and operations practices that increase reliability, reduce risk, and make its locations safer to operate.

“By implementing strategic management and operations standards, as well as first-rate training for our team, we have achieved high M&O scores across our facilities,” said Chief Data Center Officer, Mike Casey. “We utilize the same comprehensive playbook for maintenance, training, policies, and procedures across all of STACK’s sites, which allows us to scale quickly while maintaining operational consistency. I am extremely proud of our entire Critical Operations Department for their ongoing efforts to operate each of our data centers at world-class standards.”

STACK credits its continued recognition for industry-leading operational performance to practices that were perfected and implemented across all STACK data centers by its Operations Department, paired with vigilant safety standards set forth by STACK’s Environment, Health and Safety Department.

“Our commitment to offering maximum scalability alongside stringent reliability and utmost safety is clear in everything we do and is a core value of our business,” said Chief Executive Officer, Brian Cox. “STACK is a proud participant in and supporter of Uptime Institute assessments that give our stakeholders confidence in our industry-leading data center management and operations.”

This top-tier rating assessment for operations builds on STACK’s other recent announcements of new partnerships and best practices that continue to elevate its standards. This includes STACK joining the Infrastructure Masons (“iMasons”) Climate Accord demonstrating its commitment to lead carbon reduction efforts in digital infrastructure, as well as news that STACK accomplished its 2021 sustainability goal to operate its Americas portfolio on 100% renewable energy . Furthermore, STACK announced a new 84MW Northern Virginia campus in April, signed the acquisition of Swiss data center leader Safe Host in May, and announced its entrance to three new markets in Australia in June.



