STACK Infrastructure Appoints Matt VanderZanden as Chief Executive Officer, STACK Americas

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the appointment of Matt VanderZanden as Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. VanderZanden’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to deepening client partnerships and continuing to expand its leadership position across one of the most dynamic digital infrastructure markets in the world. VanderZanden joined STACK in 2019 and was named President in 2025.

STACK has established itself as one of the most trusted names in digital infrastructure, with a global footprint of 13GW of current and pipeline capacity. The company continues to scale to meet unprecedented demand driven by cloud and AI adoption, while maintaining its reputation for creative solutions and reliable delivery. The appointment of VanderZanden reflects STACK’s continued investment in regional leadership to ensure consistent performance, client focus, and sustained growth throughout the Americas.

Phil Koen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, emphasized the Board’s confidence in STACK’s direction and the continued strength of its leadership team.

“STACK has built a foundation for sustained growth through disciplined execution and a clear strategic vision,” said Koen. “Under Matt’s leadership, the Americas business has demonstrated the company’s ability to operate at the highest level, advancing long-term objectives and delivering value to clients.”

“STACK is built on a culture of partnership and execution,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “As the pace of demand accelerates, our responsibility is to deliver capacity where our clients need it most and to do it with precision. I am proud to continue leading this exceptional team as we expand our reach and strengthen our capabilities.”

The appointment supports STACK’s unified operating model across the company’s three operating regions, Americas, EMEA, and APAC, ensuring consistent delivery for clients and continued alignment with the company’s global strategy. Brian Cox, Interim-Chief Executive Officer of STACK EMEA, will continue to lead the company’s European business and will remain a member of the STACK Americas Board of Directors, supporting cross-regional collaboration and strategic alignment. Preet Gona will continue to lead STACK APAC. Cox emphasized the importance of maintaining a cohesive approach across markets.

“STACK’s strength comes from the collaboration between our regional teams,” said Cox. “Our ability to execute seamlessly across markets is a direct result of that alignment. The Americas business is an essential part of our platform, and today’s announcement reinforces STACK’s focus on client outcomes.”

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

