STACK Infrastructure Announces Data Center Developments Supporting Economic Growth in Louisiana

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the development of a multi-campus investment across Caddo and Bossier Parishes in northwest Louisiana. The development represents a coordinated, multi-site investment developed in collaboration with Amazon and public-sector partners, designed to support regional economic activity and expand digital infrastructure capacity in northwest Louisiana. The project represents an anticipated capital investment of approximately $12 billion, reflecting a long-term commitment to responsible development in the region.

“This project is making a long-term commitment to Louisiana because our state delivers — prime sites, strong infrastructure and a skilled, hard-working workforce ready to support the next generation of technological innovation,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said. “Investments of this magnitude put Louisiana at the center of operations relied on across the country and connect our communities to jobs that power how Americans live, work and do business.”

The multi-site development includes campuses across Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Collectively, the campuses will contribute millions of dollars to state and local tax bases while supporting public services, including schools and infrastructure, across multiple jurisdictions in the region.

“Amazon’s continued investment in northwest Louisiana, alongside STACK Infrastructure, is transformational, building upon our region’s strength as a destination for innovation and technology. It represents more than a significant economic win. It is a moment that brings our entire region together. We are proud of the hard work and collaboration among Bossier Parish, Caddo Parish, and the City of Shreveport that made this possible. By spanning both sides of the Red River, this project quite literally bridges our communities and ensures opportunity flows across the entire region. Now we are bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs, millions in tax revenue for our schools, and proof that northwest Louisiana competes on the global stage. When we compete and win as one region, we create jobs, strengthen families, and build long-term prosperity,” said Justyn Dixon, President and CEO of North Louisiana Economic Partnership.

Construction is expected to generate more than 1,500 jobs, with additional opportunities for local contractors and suppliers. Once operational, the campuses are anticipated to support more than 540 permanent, full-time jobs, offering competitive wages, benefits, and long-term career opportunities.

“Amazon's $12 billion investment in northwest Louisiana will build next-generation data center campuses to support AI and cloud computing, ensuring opportunities for local communities," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer. "We're creating hundreds of high-paying jobs and making substantial investments in local infrastructure to serve customers. We're grateful for our strong partnerships with local leaders and proud to deepen our commitment to Louisiana."



STACK is actively collaborating with Amazon, regional and local utilities, and public partners on the planning, coordination, and execution of infrastructure improvements, as well as water positive programs associated with the campuses. Consistent with STACK’s responsible development principles, the project will fund all infrastructure costs associated with the campuses, including water, wastewater, electrical, and related system upgrades required to support operations. These coordinated investments align project requirements with available utility capacity and planned system enhancements while enhancing service reliability, protecting long-term rate stability, and strengthening overall system resilience for customers.



“This project demonstrates STACK’s ability to execute multi-site data center developments in close coordination with utilities, clients, and local partners,” said Matt VanderZanden, CEO, STACK Americas. “We are excited to make this significant investment in northwest Louisiana and are looking forward to being an excellent community partner while creating long-term, positive impacts in our new home in The Pelican State.

“We’re proud to welcome this major investment to our region,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “Louisiana offers an exceptional environment for economic development, supported by its stable regulatory framework, competitive utility rates, and strong business friendly climate.” Mattison added, “SWEPCO plays a vital role in driving business forward in the state, and we are ready to serve this significant customer while remaining fully committed to each customer in every community we serve.”

“On behalf of the Bossier Parish Police Jury, I am proud to welcome STACK and Amazon to our community as they launch this transformative data center investment in Bossier Parish. This project represents more than new infrastructure — it signals continued confidence in our region’s workforce, our leadership in cyber innovation, and our long-term economic vision. The economic impact of this development will help strengthen our commitment to the National Cyber Research Park and the growing cyber corridor that has positioned Bossier Parish as a national leader in this space. By diversifying our economy and expanding access to high-quality, high-paying careers, we are creating opportunities that allow our children to build their futures here at home — and helping bring talented Louisianans back to Louisiana,” said Tom Salzer, Bossier Police Jury President.

“This project means more than square footage and servers — it means new opportunities for our people and stronger support for local businesses. This data center is an investment in our present and a stake in our future,” said Tom Arceneaux, Mayor of Shreveport.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in our efforts to build a better Caddo Parish community. Our passion filled vision to make amazing steps to provide for our public safety, our economic development, and enhancements to our quality of life are well underway to become realized in my lifetime! Thanks to my fellow Commissioners and other state-wide leaders and organizations who are working tirelessly in making this possible,” said Gregory Young, Caddo Parish Commission President.

As development advances, STACK will continue coordinating with Amazon, utilities, and public partners to move the campuses through construction and into long-term operation. This forward-looking approach reflects STACK’s focus on execution, infrastructure quality, and responsible development that supports durable regional growth over time.

