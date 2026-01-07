STACK Infrastructure Pursues Strategic Expansion Across Key U.S. Markets

DENVER, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced continued progress in its global expansion strategy, including early-stage evaluation of multiple markets across the United States. As part of this effort, the company is conducting preliminary planning related to several potential sites across the southern United States, including in the State of Louisiana. This work builds on the company’s experience expanding in nearby regions, including recent development activity in Lancaster, Texas, to support future large-scale digital infrastructure development.

STACK continuously assesses opportunities in regions positioned to support growing demand for cloud and AI, with a focus on responsible alignment with local conditions and community priorities, and it is particularly focused on markets with strong infrastructure fundamentals, including reliable power, a skilled workforce, and the capacity to support responsible digital infrastructure development. Consistent with these criteria, STACK is pursuing early-stage planning activities in multiple locations in the southern United States, including Louisiana. Guided by its responsible development principles, STACK approaches potential development with a long-term lens, including close coordination with local utilities and regional partners. If advanced, the sites under consideration would be intended to collectively support meaningful local economic impact, local job creation, and long-term private investment.

“As STACK evaluates markets across the United States, we focus on thoughtful planning and early engagement,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “We believe our approach creates the best conditions for success, enabling development in alignment with local communities.”

STACK values early awareness and engagement as part of its planning process and recognizes the importance of transparency as evaluations progress. As the company continues to explore opportunities across major U.S. markets, it looks forward to ongoing dialogue with local leaders, utilities, and stakeholders to assess how future digital infrastructure could responsibly contribute to regional economic vitality and long-term resilience.

