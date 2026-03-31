STACK Infrastructure Announces New Executive Appointments, Expands Management Team

DENVER, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced three new executive appointments, effective immediately:

Mike Casey, who previously served as Chief Technology Officer, STACK Americas, has been named Chief Operating Officer, STACK Americas. In this role, Mike will continue to oversee innovation & engineering, supply chain, EHS, construction, and operations, ensuring STACK’s product offering can accommodate evolving customer requirements and can be delivered and operated with consistency across STACK’s portfolio.

Kevin Hughes has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief External Affairs Officer, STACK Americas, where he will lead the company’s external affairs strategy, overseeing public affairs, public relations campaigns, corporate security, government relations, and community engagement throughout STACK’s key markets.

Addam Friedl has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, STACK Americas, where he will lead innovation and engineering as well as supply chain, influencing STACK’s Basis of Design and strategic approach to making investments in data center infrastructure and long lead equipment.



“I am pleased to welcome Mike, Addam, and Kevin to these important leadership positions,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Executive Officer, STACK Americas. “As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, STACK’s ability to deliver at scale while maintaining a strong, relationship-driven approach has never been more important. Each of these leaders brings deep experience and a clear commitment to our clients, our partners, and the communities where we operate. Together, they strengthen our leadership team and enable STACK to continue delivering for our clients while advancing our responsible growth and deepening the partnerships that define how we build and operate.”

As STACK continues to evolve, these appointments reflect a thoughtful approach to aligning leadership with the company’s priorities and the needs of its clients and communities, underscoring STACK’s commitment to responsible development, innovation at the pace of technical evolution and scale, and delivering data centers safely and on time and on budget. Together, these changes position the company to continue making disciplined, forward-looking decisions as it grows and adapts in a rapidly evolving industry.

“I’m excited to step into this role and build on the strong foundation we’ve established at STACK,” said Mike Casey, Chief Operating Officer, STACK Americas. “Our focus remains on designing and delivering reliable, high-quality digital infrastructure for our clients while continuing to improve how we execute across the full lifecycle of our projects.”

Casey brings deep experience across data center design, engineering, construction, operations, and safety, with a strong track record of driving performance and consistency at scale. During his tenure at STACK, he has played a central role in aligning the company’s engineering, construction and operational platforms, helping ensure reliable delivery and high standards across projects and facilities. His experience leading complex, multi-functional teams will support STACK’s continued focus on delivering with speed, safety, and operational excellence.

“Our industry has a responsibility to be a thoughtful partner in the communities where we operate,” said Kevin Hughes, Chief External Affairs Officer, STACK Americas. “STACK has built a strong reputation for responsible development and collaboration with local stakeholders. I look forward to continuing that work by strengthening relationships with community leaders, economic development partners, and policymakers while helping communicate the important role data centers play in supporting jobs, innovation, and the digital services people depend on every day.”

Hughes brings deep experience at the intersection of technology, infrastructure policy, and operations. Over the past four years at STACK, he has built and led the company’s Public Affairs function during a period of significant growth, creating a more coordinated approach to engaging with governments, communities, and key stakeholders within its markets. Before joining STACK, he held leadership roles at Meta advising global policy and product teams on regulatory strategy and emerging policy frameworks while also working closely on data center and network infrastructure initiatives. His background across policy, technical infrastructure, and program management will support STACK’s continued focus on responsible development and effective engagement throughout its portfolio.

“STACK is operating in one of the most dynamic periods in the history of digital infrastructure,” said Addam Friedl, Chief Technology Officer, STACK Americas. “I’m excited to join the team and help advance how we design and deliver infrastructure by bringing together engineering innovation and supply chain strategy to support our clients’ evolving needs.”

Friedl brings decades of expertise in engineering leadership and infrastructure design within the data center industry, with a strong track record of delivering complex, high-performance solutions. His background across innovation, engineering strategy, and supply chain will enhance STACK’s ability to scale efficiently while maintaining a high standard of quality and performance. Friedl’s leadership will help advance how STACK designs and delivers infrastructure, ensuring the company continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients and the broader digital infrastructure landscape.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contact:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4edc6e3-32eb-4062-a623-38648093be35