STACK Infrastructure Appoints Bobby Hollis as Chief Development Officer

DENVER, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the appointment of Bobby Hollis as Chief Development Officer, STACK Americas. In this role, Hollis will be responsible for owning and further integrating STACK’s growth engine, spanning development, site selection, preconstruction, and power strategy.

“I am pleased to welcome Bobby to this important leadership role,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Executive Officer, STACK Americas. “As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, where and how we build is becoming more complex. Bobby has spent his career at the intersection of energy, development, and commercial strategy. I’ve worked closely with him and have seen firsthand the leadership and deep technical expertise he brings in fast-moving environments. Bobby will strengthen how we make development decisions in increasingly complex markets and enable STACK to continue advancing our responsible growth.”

In this role, Hollis will drive campus-scale growth strategy and market expansion sequencing. He will also own STACK’s end-to-end power strategy, including interconnection, utility and ISO relationships, and alternative energy solutions, while leading development and site strategy across entitlements, early-stage economics, and preconstruction. This will support more coordinated planning and execution as STACK continues to scale across its markets.

“STACK has built a strong reputation for disciplined execution and a clear approach to development,” said Bobby Hollis, Chief Development Officer, STACK Americas. “I’m excited to join the team and help further optimize how we plan and execute development across our markets, while continuing to operate in a way that reflects both client needs and the communities where we build.” Hollis joins STACK from Microsoft, where he served as Vice President of Energy, leading global power strategy for hyperscale infrastructure. Prior to Microsoft, he held leadership roles at Meta and Rowan Digital Infrastructure across data center development and energy strategy.



About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contact:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

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