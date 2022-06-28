Bango technology to take digital content global for TelevisaUnivision

English Spanish

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM:BGO, OTCQX: BGOPF), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces an agreement with TelevisaUnivision, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TelevisaUnivision is licensing the Bango Platform to enable its upcoming OTT subscription offering, ViX+, to be offered and bundled by telcos and distribution partners, including mobile wallet providers and retailers, on a worldwide basis.



Univision Network is the most watched Spanish programming network in the USA, reaching 97% of Hispanic households. Through TelevisaUnivision’s recently launched streaming platform, ViX, the company is now providing content as an OTT streaming service to Spanish-speaking audiences globally. The service currently offers 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent.

The Bango Platform enables TelevisaUnivision’s distribution partners to offer ViX+ subscription services in a real time manner, through a variety of distribution and retail partners. Bango technology productizes all the functionality required to promote and sell OTT subscription services through multiple channels and customer contact points.

Fast becoming the industry standard platform for distributing subscription services through partnerships, Bango’s market-wide data insights enable merchants and media companies to present the right content offers to specific customer segments with their global distribution partners. Commenting on the partnership, Bango VP Global Merchants, Samuel Roser said: “TelevisaUnivision is a powerhouse in the Hispanic media world, with millions of viewers in the USA and beyond enjoying its vast range of content. Bango is delighted to provide the platform that will deliver this market-leading service to Spanish speakers everywhere.”

