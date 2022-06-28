Chandler Nault joins High Bar Brands as Product Development Director

OWATONNA, Minn., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an eye toward innovation, High Bar Brands has announced the addition of Chandler Nault as Product Development Director.

“Our brands – Minimizer and Premier – are known for bringing exciting new and innovative products to the trucking industry, and Chandler is extremely qualified and experienced to help us further that reputation,” HBB President & CEO Christopher ‘CT’ Thorpe said.

“I was initially drawn to Premier and Minimizer’s reputations within the trucking industry,” Nault said. “As I got to know the company, I was most attracted by High Bar Brands’ talented team and the potential to innovate on a wide range of products.”

Chandler has more than 20 years of engineering and product development experience. He spent the last seven years at Mercury Marine, where he helped develop several diesel inboard engines and a new large outboard motor that will launch later this year.

“I look forward to building a culture of innovation that encourages everyone to participate in the product development process and help High Bar Brands consistently launch new products,” Nault said.

High Bar Brands also announced the hire of Midwest Territory Manager Kyle Feltham.

Feltham comes from the construction industry, where he spent more than a decade in building material sales. He says he looks forward to growing High Bar Brands in his territory – Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas – by meeting new people and building relationships.

Attachments