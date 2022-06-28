Nationwide Connects to Ivans Distribution Platform

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced that Nationwide has joined the Ivans Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform built to streamline the submission process through standardized digital connections to agency-facing systems, such as the Applied Epic agency management system. The platform will allow the carrier to connect with agents directly within their preferred quoting system to search for appetite and submit for quotes, creating more ease in the agent-carrier relationship and new opportunities for all.

“Our partnership with Ivans will help us reach our agency partners where they are in their daily workflows when they are searching for appetite and submitting for quotes, generating speed, ease, and efficiency in the quote and bind process,” said Cathy Allocco, VP, Small Commercial Sales & Distribution, Nationwide. “We are excited to join the Ivans Distribution Platform and continue to foster the digital ecosystem of insurance in support of our independent agents.”

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the entire commercial lines policy lifecycle. The Ivans solution supports agents’ ability to quote within their preferred quoting system, including partners like Applied Epic, assess appetite via Ask Kodiak, and submit quotes directly to the carrier. This workflow supports straight through processing as well as more complex risks. By identifying market appetite as part of the process, the platform increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates.

“Our mission when creating the Ivans Distribution Platform was to enable simpler interactions between carriers and their agency partners so they could ditch the manual data entry and back-and-forth communications that can be time consuming,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “As a leader in small commercial business, Nationwide joining Ivans Distribution Platform opens up more opportunities to bring agents and carriers closer together to make for more efficient relationships.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.