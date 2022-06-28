Unissant welcomes new Chief Technology Officer

HERNDON, Va., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant Inc., an industry leader in data and advanced analytics solutions for health and national security, welcomes Venkat Kodumudi as the company’s Chief Technology Officer. Venkat will be providing strategic, technical and business direction to leverage and enhance Unissant’s strengths in technology for organizational growth, working closely with business-development and technical teams to identify, qualify and pursue new business opportunities.



“We are delighted to bring Venkat on board!” says Unissant Chairman and CEO Manish Malhotra. “His deep technology experience, particularly his innovations with blockchain and other emerging technologies, makes him a perfect fit for our company as we scale our technology offerings.”

Venkat brings over 30 years of broad experience in information technology industry senior management that includes a 14-year career as software developer and architect. He started his career as a software developer and has held increasingly responsible position(s) and responsibilities in both the commercial/private sector and the Federal Government. Some of these positions include chief technology officer, health product practice lead, director, and deputy director for IT operations. Recently Venkat was the Chief Operating Officer in mPhase Technologies Inc. that delivers EV Charging Stations and consumer engagement software in the Retail Industry. In addition, Venkat is on the Advisory Board of PolkaPrivate, a Blockchain startup building a secure, anonymous transaction and messaging platform. From 2017 through May 2021, Venkat was a Director for CGI, Inc., an IT services company, with diverse duties including technology lead for CGI’s healthcare products, Director of Innovation for CGI’s Federal Government subsidiary, practice lead for blockchain and intelligent automation technology. From 2016 to 2017, he was CTO for FocalCXM, Inc., a company involved in building and supporting consumer engagement solutions for the Life Sciences industry. From 2004 to 2015, he held various director level positions for the Transportation Security Agency (TSA), including operating and managing TSA’s Enterprise Learning Management System (LMS), managing half of all application development and running the IT operations for the agency.

Venkat has a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Arizona State University and an MBA from George Mason University. He lives in Ashburn with his wife and his Swiss Doodle. He has 2 children; his son is in law school and daughter will be starting college in 2022.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant, Inc. (Unissant) is an award-winning Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) with experience as a prime managing large, enterprise-wide, Information Technology (IT) solutions for customers across the Health, Federal Civilian, National Security and Financial Services markets. Unissant empowers its customers and partners to implement scalable and sustainable solutions that uncover data-driven insights to improve outcomes, strengthen business systems, and achieve results. Unissant is appraised for CMMI ML 3 Dev & SEC and is in conformity with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001: 2013. Unissant is also the recipient of various industry awards such as the FedHealthIT Innovation Award, FedHealthIT Change Agent Award, Government Project of the Year Award and most recently the ACT-IAC Innovation Award. Unissant’s headquarters are in Herndon, VA with a branch office in San Antonio, TX.

Contact information: jmeagher@unissant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1922a046-8ecf-4e55-94d8-1921a09d8b66