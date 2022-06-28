Marble Slab Creamery Offering Sweet Surprise for National Ice Cream Month

Slab Happy Rewards Members to Receive Surprise Ice Cream Rewards Throughout July

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise, is kicking off National Ice Cream Month with an Ice Cream Surprise for Slab Happy Rewards Members. From July 1 through July 31, Marble Slab Creamery will be mixing in some cool offers for rewards members to earn when they check-in and make a purchase at participating locations.

Rewards members can redeem a variety of decadent deals that will be randomized throughout the month, including a free small ice cream and a buy one, get one free small ice cream. The Ice Cream Surprise will be valid for seven days following the visit with a limit of one reward per customer. For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering free unlimited mix-ins, delicious ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes.

“While ice cream is celebrated year-round at Marble Slab Creamery, we can never pass up treating our fans to a sweet surprise,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Marble Slab Creamery. “From our homemade ice cream to ice cream shakes to create-your-own ice cream cakes, there are limitless options to fuel our customers’ cravings to commemorate the month.”

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Marble Slab Creamery ®

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch ice cream in-store in 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited mix-in philosophy, delicious ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Kuwait, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com .

