New HFMA Chair Aaron Crane and Other Directors Take Office

DENVER, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today inducted Aaron R. Crane, FHFMA, CPA, into office as Chair of its Board of Directors for the 2022-23 term during HFMA’s annual conference in Denver. His term began on June 1, 2022.



In his role as the chief elected officer of HFMA, Crane will lead the 87,000 member association during a year of transformative change. Crane will also be responsible for providing overall direction to the Association by actions such as establishing policies, appointing key leaders, planning educational programs and representing the Association at various events.

“I am honored to serve HFMA in this capacity. I look forward to focusing on how the healthcare industry can achieve cost effectiveness of health,” Crane told the assembled group of healthcare finance leaders at the conference. “I also want to develop a greater understanding of the diversity, equity and inclusion issues that our members and their organizations are addressing so that we may better support them in those efforts.”

Crane most recently served as executive vice president of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, where he was involved in a partnership with UW Medicine focused on population health initiatives for oncology patients. He also worked with health plans to develop value-based oncology care models. Crane was previously CEO of Propel Health, an accountable care organization made up of eight healthcare organizations dedicated to improving care delivery in Oregon. Prior positions include chief financial officer at Salem Hospital and Oregon Health & Sciences University, both in Oregon. Crane began his career as an auditor at Arthur Young. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in health administration from the University of Minnesota.

“Aaron has a passion for population health and a deep understanding of contemporary healthcare challenges,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “These strengths, together with his talent for consensus-building, make him the right leader for HFMA at the right time.”



Other new HFMA Board officers for 2022-23 include Chair-elect Dennis E. Dahlen, FHFMA, CPA, CFO, Mayo Clinic; and Secretary-Treasurer Marc B. Scher, FHFMA, CPA, Partner, KPMG LLP.

Additionally, three newly elected members joined the HFMA Board for a three-year term ending in 2025. They are:

Carladenise Armbrister Edwards, PhD, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Henry Ford Health System

David W. Johnson, CEO, 4sight Health

Marcus Whitney, founder and managing partner, Jumpstart Nova



About HFMA

With more than 87,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of healthcare.

