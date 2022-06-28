AvePoint Recognized as a Finalist for Multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Education and Government categories of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. AvePoint was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Digital transformation is critical in the government and education sectors, and by building upon Microsoft technology, we’re able to help these organizations collaborate more effectively and safely,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “This recognition reflects our longstanding expertise in enabling organizations to thrive with the latest Microsoft technology, and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our full team.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. AvePoint was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in two categories: Education and Government.

First, AvePoint was recognized as a finalist in Education, which highlights organizations providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies for education customers. AvePoint offers a cohesive, personalized, and AI-driven digital education experience in the Microsoft Cloud with its AvePoint EduTech platform. By empowering users to tap into the power of Microsoft 365, Project Turing, Yammer, and experience learning through the Microsoft Teams interface, AvePoint plays a critical role in professional education and for national initiatives like SkillsFuture in Singapore.

Second, AvePoint was recognized as a finalist in Government, which highlights organizations providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to government customers. AvePoint elevates the existing Microsoft Workplace, Business Applications and Data & AI technologies from Microsoft with its SaaS and data management solutions for government customers including the IRS, US Department of State, US Treasury Department, and NASA.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

For more information on AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, visit the AvePoint website.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact

Nicole Caci

AvePoint

pr@avepoint.com

(201)-201-8143