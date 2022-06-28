Nerdio Recognized as Finalist of 2022 Microsoft Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio today announced it has been named a finalist of the Commercial Marketplace 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“I know how challenging it is to earn the Partner of the Year finalist distinction and stand out among thousands of global partners vying for the accomplishment,” said Nerdio Board of Directors’ member and former Microsoft Global Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster. “To see Nerdio recognized in this manner speaks loudly to the incredible value they deliver on top of Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, and to partners and organizations worldwide.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Nerdio was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Commercial Marketplace category.

The Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique solutions via Microsoft’s commercial marketplace – either Microsoft AppSource or Azure Marketplace. In Nerdio’s case, both Nerdio Manager for Enterprise and Nerdio Manager for MSP can be installed directly from the Azure Marketplace.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.