CareMetx and USRetina Partner to Better Support Ophthalmology and Retina Patients

Bethesda, MD, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, and USRetina, the largest independent network of community ophthalmology and retina practices, have announced today a partnership that will seek to better support ophthalmology and retina patients.

Through this partnership and powered by the RetinaOS, USRetina’s industry-leading technology platform for drug inventory, clinical workflow, and revenue cycle management, eye care specialists will activate a radically efficient and integrated solution, powered by CareMetx, created to streamline provider workflow and improve the patient therapy onboarding experience.

Providers within the USRetina organization will now experience a convenient “one-stop shop” and consistent end-to-end user experience to access patient payer approval and support programs for specialty pharmaceutical brands. This will reduce the inefficiencies associated with providers accessing countless different manufacturer websites, payer websites and fax lines, and disparate software systems.

USRetina was founded and built to exclusively solve challenges and support the specific needs of community retina and ophthalmology practices. USRetina continues to change the eye care landscape with innovative technology, services, and new ways for physicians to collaborate and share insights.

CareMetx is an organization dedicated to improving the patient journey. This relationship supports CareMetx’s vision for straightforward patient access and adherence via reducing manual processes for providers, in order to allow providers to focus specifically on patient care - not on the administrative burden that notoriously comes along with prescribing specialty therapies.

“Today’s retina and ophthalmology practices need a better way to manage the increasing complexities of patient care, product selection and billing and reimbursement. We are very excited to partner with CareMetx to deliver this solution to our network directly into our member practice’s clinical workflow through RetinaOS”, says Jennette Tran, PharmD, Vice President of Group Purchasing Organization for USRetina.

“Through this exciting partnership with USRetina, CareMetx is able to improve patient access to life-changing ophthalmology and retina therapies,” says Bret Montgomery, Vice President of Partnerships at CareMetx. “CareMetx has always been committed to pioneering innovative technology and services that help patients and providers gain improved access to complex therapies. This partnership provides us yet another opportunity to deliver on this mission.”

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at www.caremetx.com.

About USRetina

USRetina, LLC is a nationwide group purchasing organization enabling community retina specialists, ophthalmologists and eye care providers to focus on what matters - their patients. Through its transformative technology solutions, powerful cloud based RetinaOS drug inventory and clinical workflow platform, portfolio of purchasing programs, and its collaborative member network, USRetina helps its member practices drive greater practice and patient care efficiency. Learn more about and to become a USRetina member at www.usretina.com