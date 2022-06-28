Forbes Names Service CU Top Credit Union in NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Credit Union is proud to be named Forbes’ top credit union in New Hampshire. This is the second year in a row that Service CU has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions list.



Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce the annual list. More than 26,000 citizens in all 50 states were interviewed on their banking relationships.

For every financial institution at which they had a checking account, members provided an overall satisfaction score and were asked if they would recommend that institution to friends and family. Respondents answered questions focused on six separate facets of the relationship: Trust, terms and conditions (including reasonable and transparent fees), branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice. Based on a 1-100 scale, scores ranged from 74.2 to 93.6, and just 3.4% of the credit unions across the country made the cut for the best-in-state rankings.

“I am so proud of the work our teams have done to make a difference in our community and in our services, and I am grateful to our members in New Hampshire for selecting us as their top financial institution. We will continue to work hard to provide the best service possible and stay top of mind for our members,” said Service CEO-President David Araujo.

View the full list here.

About Service Credit Union



A dynamic, member-owned, financial cooperative, Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves our members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $5 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England Region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org.

Contact: Anna Baskin

Service Credit Union

603-559-2921

abaskin@servicecu.org