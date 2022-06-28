Quisitive Recognized as a Finalist of 2022 Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year Award. The Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“We are proud to once again be recognized by Microsoft with this placement as a testament to our proven success in the healthcare field thanks to our MazikCare solution and our broad suite of technology consulting services,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “This further validates our combined efforts in creating distinguished cloud-based healthcare solutions at the enterprise level to further promote collaboration, efficiency, and digital transformation for healthcare providers. We remain enthusiastic in our perpetual working relationship with Microsoft and look forward to teaming up together on future initiatives.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Quisitive was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the healthcare sector.

The Healthcare Partner of the Year award recognizes Microsoft partners that are committed to leveraging Microsoft technology in their efforts to make considerable impact within a certain industry. Quisitive was selected as a finalist due to its proven expertise and dedication in utilizing Microsoft’s technological capabilities to solve challenges within the healthcare sector. Additionally, Quisitive’s healthcare-ready business solutions, MazikCare, continued to generate significant value by enhancing end-to-end business operations across the care continuum, further validating Quisitive’s broad portfolio of solutions for the healthcare industry.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Intelligence® solution leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.



