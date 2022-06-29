Lauri Männiste was appointed the new manager of Arco Tarc OÜ

English Estonian

As of 28 June 2022, the Management Board of Arco Vara AS elected Lauri Männiste as the new manager of Arco Tarc OÜ.

Lauri Männiste aims to develop Arco Tarc into a general contracting construction company of high professionalism. The first object of Arco Tarc is the construction of the residential area of Kodulahe Rannakalda, the construction cost of which is planned to be 22 million euros.

Lauri Männiste studied industrial and Civil Engineering at Tallinn University of Technology and has a Master's degree in Construction Technology. “My first contact with the construction site was in Vilcon Ehitus. This was followed by 7 years in various positions at Nordecon AS, leading the construction work. The last 10 years have passed as a project manager in Ramm Ehitus,” said Männiste, who in the last position also led the construction of the first stages of the Kodulahe residential area of Arco Vara.

The new manager owns 429 shares of Arco Vara AS.





