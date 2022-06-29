Natera Shareholder Alert: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm for More Information

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Natera shares and have continuously held since/before February 26, 2020, you may have standing to hold Natera harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you have continuously owned Natera shares since/before February 26, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/NateraInc3

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Natera, from February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Panorama was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) Prospera did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Natera's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com