Q-Gold Completes LiDAR Survey, Kicking off the 2022 Exploration Program

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd (TSXV: QGR) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a LIDAR survey over its wholly owned Mine Centre Property (“Property”), commencing the 2022 exploration program.



An extremely wet, overcast spring delayed the LiDAR program for several weeks, which was finally flown in on June 8th and 9th 2022. Data processing is expected to take 4 to 5 weeks.

The results of the LiDAR survey combined with a previously conducted airborne magnetic geophysical survey from January 30, 2021 and the upcoming geochemical survey will enable Q-Gold to generate a targeted diamond drill program in the Foley Mine area of the Property.

“We are excited to announce that Q Gold has re-embarked on active exploration in 2022, commencing with a LIDAR survey over its prospective Mine Centre properties,” commented Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chief Executive Officer of Q-Gold. “The recent survey is only the beginning and will be followed-up with soil sampling on the lesser explored parts and diamond drilling, extending the knowledge gained during last year’s campaign.”

About the Existing Mine Centre Property

Q-Gold holds 10,000+ acres of contiguous mining claims, Crown leases and leasehold patents located within the historic Mine Centre 1890’s gold camp, which produced 16,025 ounces of gold from the Foley Gold Mine and the Golden Star Mine.

The Foley Gold Mine was first developed in the 1890’s, with the sinking of the Foley Shaft to the 400’ level. At this time 10,500 tons of ore at 14 g/t was mined from stopes at the 100’ level with 5,267 oz of gold recovered 1898 – 1900. Subsequent work between 1923-27 included an estimated $12 M of total development work, including an offset Shaft 400’ - 850’, winze 400’ to 150’ and 2.5+ km of drifts on 7 levels. Operations terminated in 1927 due to the onset of the Great Depression.

Previous drilling conducted by Q-Gold between 2005-2012 established the Foley Gold Mine as a large deposit of gold-bearing veins with an excellent picture of the mine’s gold potential from surface to the 122 m level. Highlights from those drill results include the following high-grade gold intercepts:

Foley – Hole Q-05-08 – 53.47 g/t Au – Over 1.5 m





Foley – Hole Q-BV-10-1 – 106.7 g/t Au – Over 0.23 m





Foley – Hole Q-BV-12-06 – 33.38 g/t Au – Over 1.05 m

The Property has favourable logistics with immediate access to Highway 11 and sitting 250 km Northwest of Thunder Bay and 65 km Northeast of the U.S. border. It is also proximal to two major gold discoveries 95 km on either side of Mine Centre: Rainy River (New Gold) (4.5 M oz. Au & 11.4 M oz. Ag) & Hammond Reef (Agnico Eagle) (4.5 M oz.).

Other interest areas on the Property include the McKenzie Gray Vein System; a gold-silver vein system with 6,594 m of drilling confirming existence of high-grade quartz vein down to 100 m. As well as the the Golden Star, Manhattan, and Fergus Vein Systems; all high-potential gold vein prospects offering tremendous optionality at Mine Centre.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Richard Kilpatrick, P. Geo., Exploration Manager, Q-Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) is a publicly traded Canada-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario and for silver at the Surupana Property in the silver-rich altiplano region of Peru.

