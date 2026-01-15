QGold Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) (“QGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500 (plus applicable taxes), payable monthly in advance. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of January 15, 2026, is for four months (the “Initial Term”), and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one month terms (each month called an “Additional Term”), unless either party provides at least 30 days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock option grants or other compensation is contemplated in connection with the engagement. Neither ICP nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest; however, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm’s length party of the Company. ICP’s market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain gold project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre gold project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on mineral resource estimate expansion or establishment through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

