REE to Host Investor Event to Introduce New Electric Walk-In Van with EAVX

Hybrid event will feature business update and Q&A session with REE leadership

On-site participation allows analysts and investors to experience first-hand REE’s fully-flat P7 chassis upfitted with a walk-in step van body by EAVX and Morgan Olson

Event follows initial customer testing and evaluations, as REE is building its order book toward start of production in 2023

Invite-only event will take place at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Mich., on July 28

Virtual webcast link will be hosted at https://investors.ree.auto/news-events/events



ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), an automotive technology company and provider of electric vehicle (EV) chassis, today announced it will host an investor and analyst event July 28 at 11 a.m. ET at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Just one year after announcing a partnership with EAVX, a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), a leader in the North American delivery work truck body market, REE and EAVX are expected to launch a new fully electric walk-in step van prototype and conduct customer evaluations in the U.S. in July. The class 5 vehicle will debut the new body designed by EAVX and JBPCO’s subsidiary Morgan Olson and is powered by REE’s P7 modular electric chassis, making it the first fully drive-by-wire walk-in step van on the market.

The walk-in step van body is a new, ground-up development and will be showcased for the first time on REE’s P7 chassis, which has all-wheel steering and drive and is intended to power vehicles class 3-5. The vehicle is designed to provide unique user benefits, operational efficiencies, and flexibility for fleets.

The event will include a live demonstration of the vehicle, static displays of REE’s P7 chassis and REEcorner technology, and a business update and Q&A session with REE’s management team including:

Daniel Barel, Co-Founder & CEO,

David Goldberg, CFO,

Joshua Tech, COO, and

Peter Dow, VP of Engineering.

The event comes during a several-week period of prospective customer evaluations across delivery, logistics, and retail segments across two locations in the metro Detroit area.

A live audio webcast of the event will be broadcast via REE’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ree.auto/news-events/events. The webcast link will be available two weeks prior to the event.

To request an invitation to the on-site event, please email investors@ree.auto.

For fleets and customers interested in learning more about the REE P7 platform, visit https://ree.auto/segments/p7-platform/.

